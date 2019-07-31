WINDSOR, Ont. (CBS DETROIT) – The Windsor Police department is seeking the public’s help to identify a deceased man who they believe has ties to the Greater Detroit Area.
Police say they were alerted to a man on July 19 that appeared to be swimming in the Peche Island Channel and may have been in need of assistance.
The Windsor Police Service Marine Unit, along with other assisting agencies, searched the area extensively for the swimmer, however were unable to locate anyone in the water. The search for the swimmer was subsequently called off due to an extreme weather pattern moving into the area.
July 22, a deceased man was located in the water in the vicinity the swimmer from July 19 had last been observed and police believe he is the same man they were searching for July 19.
He is described as 5’8″ to 5’10”, 170 pounds with a olive/brown skin tone according to police. He has a medium build, dark shoulder length hair, full dark beard, 35 to 50-years-old, wearing a “Denim And Flower” brand short sleeve button down shirt in a size large, dark colored jeans, size 10 black and brown Nike high-top shoes, wearing a necklace with a distinct pendant.
Police don’t believe the man’s death is suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
