Nessel: Third Defendant Pleads Guilty In Four-Person Coldwater Sex Abuse Conspiracy RingMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday Jayme LaPoint, 20, of Athens, pleaded guilty before Branch County Circuit Court Judge P. William O’Grady to two felonies for her role in a four-person Coldwater conspiracy ring that plotted to kidnap, sexually assault and kill young children. LaPoint is the third ring member to plead guilty in this case.

Prosecutor Reveals More Details About Fatal Car Crash AssaultOn Wednesday, 24-year old Lawrence James Davis was arraigned on an open murder charge in 36th District Court. More details regarding the fatal assault became known.

New Site Allows Detroiters To View Payments City Of Detroit Makes To VendorsIn an effort to provide transparency, financial integrity and accountability, a new site now lets Detroiters see the city of Detroit payments to vendors and more.

Michigan Man Arraigned In Fatal Car Crash AssaultA 23-year-old Detroit man has been arraigned in the fatal beating of another man following a car crash on the city's west side.

US To Set Up Plan Allowing Prescription Meds From CanadaThe Trump administration said Wednesday it will create a way for Americans to legally and safely import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada

Windsor Police Seek To Identify Deceased Man Who May Have Ties To Greater Detroit AreaThe Windsor Police department is seeking the public's help to identify a deceased man who they believe has ties to the Greater Detroit Area.