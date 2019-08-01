Comments
BEAVERTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 2-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool at a mid-Michigan home according to authorities.
Michigan State Police say the boy was found floating in the pool and unresponsive in Gladwin County’s Beaverton Township. His death is being investigated as an accident.
The boy was outside with his mother and another adult, and after the mother went into the house she couldn’t find her son, police were told.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.