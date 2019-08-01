Americans Are Buying More Expensive Trucks, That's Great News For GMThe US economy is strong, and Americans are splurging on their trucks. That's great news for General Motors, which reported strong second-quarter earnings Thursday, boosted by higher pickup truck prices.

Farmington Hills Hires 3 New Police OfficersThree new police officers have been hired by the Farmington Hills Police Department.

MSP Find 50 Grams Of Cocaine After Stopping Vehicle For Fraudulent InsuranceA 44-year-old man is in police custody on multiple charges after 50 grams of cocaine was found in his 2002 Escalade after being stopped for fraudulent insurance, Michigan State Police say.

2-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled From Mid-Michigan PoolA 2-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool at a mid-Michigan home according to authorities.

FTC Says You'll Get 'Nowhere Near' The Full $125 From EquifaxSo many people are seeking cash payments from Equifax following its disastrous 2017 data breach, there may not be enough claims money for everyone to receive a $125 check.

Trucker Acquitted In Michigan Crash That Killed Man, Young DaughterA Michigan jury has acquitted a Texas truck driver of five felony counts stemming from a crash that killed a man and his young daughter, and critically hurt another.