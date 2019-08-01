Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 30-year-old man.
Police say Kenneth Taylor-Riser is said to be 5’0″, 135 pounds, a beard and short hair. He was last seen July 29 at 4:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of St. Antoine wearing a gray shirt, gray sweat pants and black Air Force ones shoes.
His family members are concerned because they have not heard from him since he walked away from St. Antoine.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Third Precinct at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
