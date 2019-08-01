FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Three new police officers have been hired by the Farmington Hills Police Department.
Jeremy Mills, Paxtyn Ciesielski and Kayleigh Schropp had their promotional ceremony occurred on July 26 with many family members and friends in attendance.
Officer Mills began his career with the department on August 20, 2018, when he was hired as a Police Service Aide. He earned an Associate Degree in General Studies and an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement from Macomb Community College. He graduated from the Oakland Police Academy in June 2019. Officer Mills is currently assigned to the Patrol Division of the Operations Bureau as part of the Field Training Program.
Officer Ciesielski began her career with the Department on Jan. 21 when she was hired as a Police Service Aide. Officer Ciesielski earned her Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Schoolcraft College. She graduated from the Wayne County Regional Police Academy in November 2018. Officer Ciesielski is currently assigned to the Patrol Division of the Operations Bureau as part of the Field Training Program.
Officer Schropp is a graduate of Ferris State University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. She graduated from the Ferris State University Police Academy in May 2019. Officer Schropp is currently assigned to the Patrol Division of the Operations Bureau as part of the Field Training Program.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.