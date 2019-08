(CNN) — Another strangely specific national day for food is upon us. And the honoree, a condiment frequently found at barbecues and baseball games, is taking over the ice cream shop.

For Saturday’s National Mustard Day, French’s has unveiled a yellow mustard-flavored ice cream, available for a limited time at Coolhaus ice cream stores. What mustard did to deserve its own frozen dessert remains to be seen.

The company said it created the Frankenfood to “bring together two all-American classics, ice cream and mustard.” But do the two belong together? That’s for the taster to decide.

Coolhaus will scoop the mustardy dessert at locations in New York from Thursday through Saturday, in California from Friday through Sunday and three days next week. Sorry, Chicagoans, you’ll have to get your mustard fix on hot dogs. Or just freeze the stuff.

Brave customers will receive a pretzel cookie with their purchase in what can only be assumed to be a much-needed palate cleanser.

Can’t make it to destinations on either coast?

French’s also published a recipe so you can replicate the bold yellow ice cream at home for years to come, because there’s nothing like a spoonful of frozen mustard to end a meal.

That’s not to say savory ice creams can’t sell.

Along with more standard fare, Coolhaus pumps out flavors like balsamic fig and mascarpone, black sesame and fried chicken and waffles.

It’s still a win for mustard fans, though; an innovative way to celebrate a condiment that typically tops meat. And at least one real-life person who encountered the treat has given it positive reviews.

“I do not know why @Frenchs mustard ice cream exists, but it is actually delicious,” tweeted Alex Zalben, an entertainment journalist who encountered the truck in Manhattan on Thursday.

I do not know why @Frenchs mustard ice cream exists, but it is actually delicious #frenchs #mustardicecream pic.twitter.com/5dGX8J43pH — Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 1, 2019

And for those who can’t stomach it, at least it’ll make for a colorful Instagram post.

