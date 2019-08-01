This Weekend: Eastbound I-696 Closing From I-75 To I-94Eastbound I-696 will be closed this weekend from I-75 to I-94 for sewer work requiring large equipment across all lanes of the freeway.

Lowe's Is Laying Off WorkersLowe's is laying off thousands of workers.

Caught On Camera: Rochester Police Search For 2 Men Stealing From VehiclesRochester Police is searching for two men who were caught on camera stealing from several vehicles on River Mist Drive July 29.

Whitmer: Delaying Pension Payments Has 'Long-Term Cost'Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says suggestions that she has opened the door to delaying the elimination of debt in Michigan's teacher retirement system to help boost road spending are "overstated."

Man Who Spiked Wife's Coffee Sentenced To 60 Days In JailA Macomb Township man was sentenced to 60 days in jails on weekends after being convicted of poisoning his wife by spiking her coffee with an antihistamine.

Detroit Police Search For Missing 30-Year-Old ManDetroit Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 30-year-old man.