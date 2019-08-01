(CBS DETROIT)– According to reports, 50-year old Darrick Bell was arrested in Monroe by Homeland Security Investigations special agents on Wednesday. He was the last remaining fugitive of a large Detroit drug and sex trafficking ring.
For two years, Bell had been on the run after a federal raid happened at a Detroit Victory Inn. The federal raid rescued 14 women from sex trafficking as well as revealed the inner workings of the brothel-like motel operation.
Bell and five other defendants were charged with the following crimes: trafficking in persons, drug trafficking, money laundering, extortion collection and conspiracy, among other charges.
Victory Inn is no longer standing.
No other details are known regarding this case.
