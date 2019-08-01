HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 44-year-old man is in police custody on multiple charges after 50 grams of cocaine was found in his 2002 Escalade after being stopped for fraudulent insurance, Michigan State Police say.
It happened July 31 at 9:55 p.m.
The man also didn’t have a valid driver’s license and police found a “large amount of empty small zip-lock baggies and a razor blade and a scale.”
Police say the cocaine was located under the hood of his truck inside the fuse box.
