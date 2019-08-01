EAST LANSING (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Michigan State University’s new president is on the job.
MSU says Samuel Stanley Jr. officially took office Thursday, two months after he was hired by the school’s governing board. In a written statement, he says he’s proud “to join the Spartan community.”
Stanley was president at Stony Brook University in New York. He is MSU’s first permanent leader since Lou Anna Simon resignedin January 2018 amid the Larry Nassar scandal .
The fall term starts near the end of August. MSU says Stanley will spend his first days in meetings and orientations.
Simon moved to a faculty position after leaving the presidency. But MSU this week announced her retirement from the school and a $2.45 million payout. She’s also facing charges related to an investigation of Nassar.
