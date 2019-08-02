Top 20 European Cities To Visit Before Summer Is OverWith overtourism showing no signs of abating in Europe's most famous destinations, there's never been a better time to seek out wonderful options that attract fewer visitors.

The 5 Best Food Trucks In DetroitLooking to try the best food trucks in town?

5 Events In Detroit This WeekLooking to mix things up this week? From a Democratic debate watch party to a culture festival, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

50 Fun Facts About Magic JohnsonHere's a look at the life of entrepreneur, philanthropist and NBA Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson.

Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Metro Detroit Concerts Happening In AugustMusic is what makes us move, laugh, and enjoy life. Be sure to attend these concerts in the upcoming month of August.