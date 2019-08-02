Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– Come out to the Avenue of Fashion every First Friday of the month starting August 2, 2019 all the way until December 6, 2019. The First Fridays will occur from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Livernois Avenue.
During these monthly events, Avenue of Fashion businesses will participate in a small business cash mob where they will offer the best of food, fashion, and fun.
Large groups of people are encouraged to support one or more small businesses. This is an effort to keep business thriving on Livernois Avenue amid construction.
Here’s a list of the participating businesses:
- Magic Dollar Store Plus, 18647 Livernois
- Foot Locker, 19121 Livernois
- Suits for Less, 19131 Livernois
- CVS, 18600 Livernois
- Pet Supplies Plus, 18956 Livernois
- Metro PCS, 18984 Livernois
- Sharmells, 18967 Livernois
- Canvas Livernois, 18985 Livernois
- Mike-Itchells on the Avenue, 19106 Livernois
- Prisca Fashion for Less, 19110 Livernois
- African Fabric & Fashion, 19160 Livernois
- The Shoe Box, 19186 Livernois
- Mike’s Market Grocery Store, 19195 Livernois
- Teasers, 19355 Livernois
- Detroit Fiber Works, 19359 Livernois
- Jo’s Gallery Cafe, 19376 Livernois
- Simply Casual, 19400 Livernois
- LIvernois Pop-Up Shop, 19410 Livernois
- Professional Raquet Services, 19444 Livernois
- Art n Motion, 19452 Livernois
- Flag Ship Boutique, 19456 Livernois
- Karisma’s Kloset Detroit, 19458 Detroit
- Three Thirteen, 19495 Livernois
- Stitches, 18955 Livernois
- D’Created Boutique, 19480 Livernois
- Superior Screen Printing and Sportswear, 19174 Livernois
- Framing & Custom Design, 19496 Livernois
- In & Out, 19910 Livernois
- Fel’le Art Gallery, 19926 Livernois
- Liquor Palace, 20078 Livernois
- Fred’s Unique Furniture, 20201 Livernois
- Valero, 6401 W. Eight Mile Road
- BP, 4125 W. Eight Mile Road
- BP, 19030 Livernois
- Hubert’s Towing & Auto Repair, 20049 Livernois
- U-Haul, 19797 Livernois
- Detroit Detail Express, 18911 Livernois
- Dixon Barber Shop, 18937 Livernois
- Naturally Beautiful, 18981 Livernois
- Uppercuts, 18989 Livernois
- Terry’s Wigs & Lashes, 19139 Livernois
- Beauty Spot Supply, 19155 Livernois
- 21st Century Salon, 19353 Livernois
- Micah’s Salon & Boutique, 19374 Livernois
- Inspirations Old School, 19558 Livernois
- The Buzz, 20094 LIvernois
- Happy to be Nappy, 18945 Livernois
- Exclusive Virgin Hair, 18975 Livernois
- Ho Nail & Spa, 18984 Livernois
- African Hair Braiding, 19118 Livernois
- African Nubian Queens, 19301 Livernois
- L. Swygert’s Salon, 19464 LIvernois
- Heavenly Creations, 19480 Livernois
- Biggby Coffee, 18685 Livernois
- Legends Pizza on the Ave, 19163 Livernois
- Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, 20150 Livernois
- Good Cakes and Bakes, 19363 Livernois
- Durden’s Catering, 20504 Livernois
- Boston Market, 18610 Livernois
- China Wok, 18670 Livernois
- Table No. 2, 18925 Livernois
- Mr. & Mrs. Benson Bakery, 19126 Livernois
- Narrow Way Cafe, 19131 LIvernois
- Bucharest Grill, 19492 Livernois
- Noni’s Sherwood Grille, 19700 Livernois
- Hangover’s Lounge, 20143 Livernois
- ASA Higher Learning Prep School, 20433 Livernois
- Cribs2College, 20401 Livernois
- Skill Vill, 17609 Livernois
- Apple Denture Center & More, 18657 Livernois
- Wayne County Dialysis Center, 20001 Livernois
- Sherwood Urgent Care, 20176 Livernois
- iCare Spine and Rehab Center, 18984 Livernois
- Heidelberg Dermatology, 20400 Livernois
- House of Morrison Shoe Repair, 18933 Livernois
- Prime Financial Plus, 19966 Livernois
- Capital Transfer Agency, 19983 Livernois
- Team LBR, 20122 Livernois (real estate)
- Pyratech Security Systems, 20154 Livernois
- USPS, 20501 Livernois
- Red Carpet Select Restore, 19144 Livernois
- Majik Touch Dance Studio, 19200 Livernois
- Summit Realty, 19218 Livernois
- Professional Raquet Services, 19444 Livernois
- Hill Realty, 19983 Livernois
