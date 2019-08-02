Michigan Matters: Dissecting the Democratic Debate and the Road to the White HouseWhat transpired during the televised two night event was dissected and debated on CBS 62’s Michigan Matters

How To Weigh In On MDOT's New Transportation ProgramThe Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is seeking public comment on its draft 2020-2024 Five-Year Transportation Program.

'Black Girl Mathgic' Founder Wins NAACP National Convention Pitch ContestBrittany Rhodes - a Spelman graduate and mathematics major- has always had a knack for math. But, when she realized that the young girls she tutored faced math anxiety, she created the Black Girl MATHgic subscription box.

Swimming Outlet Closes At Ludington State ParkDangerous high-water conditions and strong currents have closed down this swimming area.

Delta Sued For $10M Over Masturbating PassengerA Metro Detroit passenger accused the airline of letting a "sexual deviant" roam the aircraft unsupervised after he was seen masturbating.

Michigan Bipartisan Board Approve Petition To Remove State Rep. InmanA group wanting to recall a Michigan lawmaker who is facing charges over an alleged scheme to trade votes for campaign money has cleared an initial procedural hurdle.