(CBS DETROIT)– Brittany Rhodes – a Spelman graduate and mathematics major- has always had a knack for math. But, when she realized that the young girls she tutored faced math anxiety, she created the Black Girl MATHgic subscription box.
Rhodes officially launched her business in June 2019 and has seen much success. Recently, she won the HER IDEA Pitch Competition held at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to @naacpecon for selecting #BlackGirlMATHgic as the winner of the HER IDEA Pitch Competition yesterday during the 110th NAACP National Convention right here in Detroit! It was an honor and a treat to pitch to a panel of judges comprised of black women killing it in corporate America and venture capital, + @krystalgarner, winner of @troubleman31's The Grand Hustle! We can't wait to use our prize to continue to change the equation for girls nationwide! #blackgirlmathgic #heridea #blackeconomicpower #shebosses
The subscription box is a convenient, fun way to engage young girls and even adults in the world of mathematics.
View this post on Instagram
Official Black Girl MATHgic July Box Reveal! It's travel season, so this box is all about the math we naturally use when traveling/planning a trip! Our featured mathematician was none other than the amazing Dr. #GladysWest, the mathematician whose calculations were instrumental in the development of what we now know as GPS — hence the reason why this box's theme was ROAD TRIPPIN! And yes…I interviewed her EXCLUSIVELY for our subscribers! In one of the pictures, she's actually wearing her Black Girl MATHgic button 🤩 Concepts reinforced in our math travel activity booklet include: addition, subtraction, multiplication, counting time, budgeting, geometry, ratios (6th-8th grade), unit rate (6th-8th grade), calculating distance and more. . . . Items included: math travel activity booklet, exclusive interview with Dr. West, math affirmation, @tegutoys Travel Pals blocks (great for building math skills), globe stress ball, custom travel tote and custom travel stickers and Caring Adult Guide. Full unboxing video with a breakdown of all the items and why they were included are on the BGM YouTube Channel! 🚗✈️🌍
Every month, Rhodes will send boxes containing interactive math activities, a profile of black female mathematicians, and affirmations. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you. Thank you for subscribing. Thank you for gift ordering. Thank you for engaging. Thank you for following. Thank you for liking. . . . We kicked off the second half of 2019 shipping boxes all over the United States (and a military base)! My feet hurt. My back is stiff. My hands have multiple paper cuts. And I couldn't be more excited. That pain hits different when it comes with fulfilling your purpose. . . . So pumped. So grateful. So thankful. I hope you and your girls love your Road Trippin math experience this month. Next up…Shop Til You Drop. 7 days left. 💙🤗📐🎉😘
Click here for more information about Black Girl Mathgic.
