(CBS DETROIT)– Brittany Rhodes – a Spelman graduate and mathematics major- has always had a knack for math. But, when she realized that the young girls she tutored faced math anxiety, she created the Black Girl MATHgic subscription box.

Rhodes officially launched her business in June 2019 and has seen much success. Recently, she won the HER IDEA Pitch Competition held at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit.

 

 

The subscription box is a convenient, fun way to engage young girls and even adults in the world of mathematics.

Official Black Girl MATHgic July Box Reveal! It's travel season, so this box is all about the math we naturally use when traveling/planning a trip! Our featured mathematician was none other than the amazing Dr. #GladysWest, the mathematician whose calculations were instrumental in the development of what we now know as GPS — hence the reason why this box's theme was ROAD TRIPPIN! And yes…I interviewed her EXCLUSIVELY for our subscribers! In one of the pictures, she's actually wearing her Black Girl MATHgic button 🤩 Concepts reinforced in our math travel activity booklet include: addition, subtraction, multiplication, counting time, budgeting, geometry, ratios (6th-8th grade), unit rate (6th-8th grade), calculating distance and more. . . . Items included: math travel activity booklet, exclusive interview with Dr. West, math affirmation, @tegutoys Travel Pals blocks (great for building math skills), globe stress ball, custom travel tote and custom travel stickers and Caring Adult Guide. Full unboxing video with a breakdown of all the items and why they were included are on the BGM YouTube Channel! 🚗✈️🌍

Every month, Rhodes will send boxes containing interactive math activities, a profile of black female mathematicians, and affirmations. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

