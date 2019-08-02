



– The Federal Transit Administration announced $2.6 million in grants to the Detroit Department of Transportation and the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation through the Low- or No Emission (Low-No) Grant program.

The funding will enable the purchase of up to six electric buses and charging infrastructure.

The grant award offers an opportunity for each transit agency to partner with DTE and Proterra, a leading all-electric bus manufacturer, in bringing this new technology to southeast Michigan.

“This is a great opportunity for DDOT and SMART to work together to test the electric bus technology in our region,” said DDOT’s Interim Director, Angelica Jones. It is another collaborative effort to enhance our customer transit experience – easier, convenient and efficient service.”

SMART and DDOT have found common ground on various projects, most recently collaborating on the new Dart payment system for both agencies. “We are pleased to collaborate again with DDOT on another positive transit project. Along with the support and partnership of Proterra and DTE, their expertise is a big plus,” said John C. Hertel, General Manager of SMART, “The all-electric bus project is a big step into the future for transit in southeast Michigan.”

Working together, SMART and DDOT submitted a joint application in March of this year for funding to purchase up to six all-electric buses to replace older age and mileage eligible diesel buses. The addition of all-electric vehicles further modernizes each agencies fleet.

DTE is supporting the project and is committed to make a prudent investment towards the infrastructure necessary for charging the buses while on-route and at the respective terminals.

