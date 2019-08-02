LANSING, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) — In a video interview, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seemed to support providing undocumented immigrants with the right to be issued state driver’s licenses. She feels it will help the economy as well as ensure undocumented immigrants have identification.
Dominique Leon Becerra, the group organizer of Movimiento Cosecha, asked Whitmer the question about immigration issue on camera.
Michigan passed legislation to ban this specific practice back in 2008.
States like Illinois, California, and District of Columbia issue driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.
Supporters of this practice believe it could hinder deportation due to the fact that deportees are usually detained because of failure to produce a driver’s license.
Non-supporters believe the practice could be potentially dangerous.
No other details are known regarding legislation.
