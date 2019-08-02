MICHIGAN (the Patch) —The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is seeking public comment on its draft 2020-2024 Five-Year Transportation Program.
The draft document, which is updated annually, includes information about MDOT’s mobility initiatives, revenues and a list of specific transportation projects planned for the next five years in each of MDOT’s seven regions.
Fast facts:
- The public is invited to comment on the draft 2020-2024 Five-Year Transportation Program now through Aug. 30.
You can view the program document on the MDOT website at www.Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram, as well as an interactive map showing the location, description and proposed construction year for upcoming projects.
The Five-Year Transportation Program, a continuous, interactive dialogue with state transportation system users, emphasizes an integrated multi-modal program, system preservation and safety. The program also anchors MDOT’s project development efforts while carrying out the goals and policies outlined by the State Transportation Commission (STC).
