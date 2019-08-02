Comments
TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Authorities say three people who broke into International Academy East High School caused more than $1,200 in damage while riding a floor cleaning machine through the hallways.
The Troy Police Department posted photos on social media of the male suspects in the July 25 break-in.
Surveillance video of the apparent joyride shows the suspects riding in hallways, sometimes two at a time on the machine, crashing into things along the way.
Police say they damaged about $1,200 in musical instruments as well as furniture.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact investigators.
