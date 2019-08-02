(CBS DETROIT/CNN) — It’s a wild, wild world of beer out there — and we’re not just talking about the fermentation going on in the tanks!
The craft beer scene has taken over almost every inch of the globe, from Australia to Estonia and pretty much everywhere in between. With experimental breweries, new takes on old traditions, and pubs catering to beer lovers of all palates, there’s a beer for you no matter where you’re traveling.
In Michigan its not called “Beer City,” for nothing this scenic city is not only known for its spectacular views, and growing downtown but also what it has on tap.
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA
Not to be outdone by bigger cities on the coasts, Grand Rapids calls itself “Beer City, USA” and makes good on the title. Founders Brewing may have put it on the map (aided by nearby Bell’s in Kalamazoo), but this western Michigan spot has taken the title and run with it, with more than 80 breweries in the area.
Despite being housed in a former funeral home, Brewery Vivant is very much alive with flavorful farmhouse ales. Find their “Plein de Vie” wild-fermented ales, bourbon barrel-aged seasonal options, and year-round offerings like the Hop Field IPA with Michigan hops in this historic East Hills location.
Over on the West Side and also repurposing an old community space — this time a firehouse — is the original location of rapidly expanding brewery, The Mitten. Baseball fans will appreciate the clever puns of many of the beer names, from the League of Their Own blonde ale to the raspberry and hibiscus sour Rose Canseco.
