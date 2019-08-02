Comments
DETROIT (the Patch) — The Historic Fort Wayne Coalition, teaming together with the Roadents Car Club and Suspects Motor Club, will host the 5th annual Motor Show at Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne. It’s set to happen on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Taking place each year inside the 1840s star fort on the Sunday prior to the annual Woodward Dream Cruise, organizers say visitors get the chance to experience collector vehicles of all types from around the region.
All proceeds and donations from the event go to the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition and are designated for the preservation of the Fort Wayne complex.
