NOVI (the Patch) — The Novi Police Department is ramping up its support for breast cancer awareness by replacing the current black wrapping and black “Novi Police” lettering on one of its Ford Explorer vehicles with pink and white.
The vehicle will make its debut at the Susan G. Komen Michigan 3-Day that travels through Novi on Friday and Saturday, before being used in daily uniform operations throughout August, September and the first two weeks of October.
Starting Oct. 14, the vehicle will be taken out-of-service for two weeks and be displayed at various locations and events around the City of Novi. For a minimum $5 donation, people will be able to sign the pink portions of the vehicle with the name of a loved one or a wish for someone who has been impacted by breast cancer.
