First Forecast Weather August 2, 2019 (Today)
Another Wonderful Summer Day
6 hours ago
Michigan Vehicle Crash Kills 4 And Injures 2
Four people have been killed and two others injured when a motorist ran a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle in southwestern Michigan's Berrien County.
Missing Michigan Man's Body Pulled From Lake Michigan
A Michigan man body's was recovered from the Lake Michigan. According to authorities, police were called at around 6:45 p.m.
Weekend Construction In Metro Detroit: Here's What You Need To Know
Construction is scheduled for this weekend in Metro Detroit.
Poppin Top Hat Opens In Downtown Detroit With Over 50 Flavors
A gourmet popcorn business with over 50 mouth watering flavors has opened in Downtown Detroit.
Gun Store Owner Targets Rashida Tlaib On Billboard
The sign advertises a gun shop with photos of Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and three others. Here's how she responded.
Joyride On Floor Cleaner Causes Damage At A Troy High School
Authorities say three people who broke into International Academy East High School caused more than $1,200 in damage while riding a floor cleaning machine through the hallways.
First Forecast Weather August 2, 2019 (Today)
Another Wonderful Summer Day
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather August 2, 2019 (This Morning)
More Sunshine Today
13 hours ago
Weather Stories
Today's Weather In Detroit
The weather report shows more rain is in store for Detroit today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Today's forecast predicts 0.09 inches of rain, while the chance of rain will remain below 47 percent for the balance of the week.
Expect Cloudy Skies, Then Hot Temperatures Ahead In Detroit
The weather forecast for Detroit has hot temperatures predicted for the upcoming week, starting on Thursday.
Pro Wrestling News: Rock Thinks Drew McIntyre Could Be WWE's Next Big Star
So much WWE and pro wrestling news, from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's comments on Drew McIntyre to Vince McMahon's issues with creative control.
Friesen Gets 1st Trucks Victory At Eldora
Stewart Friesen won on the dirt at Eldora Speedway on Thursday night for his first NASCAR Trucks Series victory and a spot in the playoffs.
WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Owns 500 Pairs Of Zubaz
Colorful WWE superstar Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder’s Hype Bros. partner and Rob Gronkowski's close friend, has a unique sense of style.
Castellanos Trades In His English D For Chicago C At MLB Trade Deadline
"I was sitting in the dugout and I looked up and saw the clock said 1:02. So I was like, 'OK, finish the season strong,'" Castellanos said. "And then ..."
Latest Headlines
Top 20 European Cities To Visit Before Summer Is Over
With overtourism showing no signs of abating in Europe's most famous destinations, there's never been a better time to seek out wonderful options that attract fewer visitors.
The 5 Best Food Trucks In Detroit
Looking to try the best food trucks in town?
5 Events In Detroit This Week
Looking to mix things up this week? From a Democratic debate watch party to a culture festival, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
50 Fun Facts About Magic Johnson
Here's a look at the life of entrepreneur, philanthropist and NBA Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson.
Guide to the Michigan Renaissance Festival
Metro Detroit Concerts Happening In August
Music is what makes us move, laugh, and enjoy life. Be sure to attend these concerts in the upcoming month of August.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Travel From Detroit To New York City For The Governor's Ball
Looking for the right time to visit New York City, but hoping to skip the typical Big Apple tourist scene in favor of a more local experience?
Americans Are Buying More Expensive Cars, GM Reports Say
The US economy is strong, and Americans are splurging on their trucks. That's great news for General Motors, which reported strong second-quarter earnings Thursday, boosted by higher pickup truck prices.
Nissan To Fix Suspensions On About 200K Altima Midsize Cars
Nearly 200,000 Altima midsize cars will be fixed by Nissan because a suspension part can come loose from the frame due to corrosion.
Stream The Wyndham Championship
August 2, 2019 at 5:10 pm
