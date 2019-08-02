Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Dangerous high-water conditions and strong currents in the Sable River outlet into Lake Michigan have prompted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to close the outlet to swimming. The outlet area is not part of Ludington State Park’s designated beach area, but access normally is not prohibited.
Kasey Mahony, Cadillac district supervisor for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said that the department recommends that visitors swim only in designated swim areas.
“If you’re in the designated swim areas, it’s easier to be mindful of the beach safety flags and any new warnings,” Mahony said. “We strongly encourage anyone who insists on swimming in non-designated areas to still take the time to check the flag status in the designated areas.”
The flag warning system colors and conditions include:
- Green = Fair. Enter the water but stay aware of changing conditions.
- Yellow = Caution. Watch for dangerous currents and high waves.
- Red = Stop. Do not enter the water and do not swim.
Mahony said recent conditions make it even more important for people to take extra precautions while swimming, tubing or boating.
