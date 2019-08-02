Absent Flint Dad Pays $40,000 In Back Child SupportA former Flint absent dad who now lives in Bristol, Indiana was charged in January with Felony Failure to Pay Child Support by Nessel’s Child Support Unit.

Michigan Matters: Dissecting the Democratic Debate and the Road to the White HouseWhat transpired during the televised two night event was dissected and debated on CBS 62’s Michigan Matters

How To Weigh In On MDOT's New Transportation ProgramThe Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is seeking public comment on its draft 2020-2024 Five-Year Transportation Program.

'Black Girl Mathgic' Founder Wins NAACP National Convention Pitch ContestBrittany Rhodes - a Spelman graduate and mathematics major- has always had a knack for math. But, when she realized that the young girls she tutored faced math anxiety, she created the Black Girl MATHgic subscription box.

Swimming Outlet Closes At Ludington State ParkDangerous high-water conditions and strong currents have closed down this swimming area.

Delta Sued For $10M Over Masturbating PassengerA Metro Detroit passenger accused the airline of letting a "sexual deviant" roam the aircraft unsupervised after he was seen masturbating.