MICHIGAN (the Patch)— Michigan’s 2019 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Here’s what you need to know before voting.
While there are no big races this year, like selecting candidates for governor or U.S. Senate, there are still major issues for some communities, including Livonia, St. Clair Shores, Warren and Highland Park. Get an overview of those particular candidates here.
Voting in Michigan
Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are standing in line at 8 p.m., you will be permitted to vote.
Find your polling place
You can check where you need to vote, your local polling place, precinct number and voter registration information by clicking here.
Check your sample ballot
Click here to find your sample ballot.
Click here for more information.
