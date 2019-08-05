DETROIT (The Patch)— The Belle Isle Nature Center will be buzzing with excitement on Saturday, Aug. 17, for the fourth annual Bee Fest in celebration of National Honey Bee Day.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature beekeeper talks, arts and crafts, local honey tasting, demonstrations on planting and maintaining a bee-friendly garden and a children’s bee costume parade.
Musical performances by singer, songwriter and earth educator Joe Reilly will complement an exhibition of images by macro photographer Joseph Ferraro, offering a close-up glimpse at the tiny pollinators found in and around local flowers. The Bees Weeds will offer honey tastings as well as balms and soaps made from local beeswax, and will discuss what people can do in their yards to help pollinators.
“Honey bees continue to face serious challenges in today’s environment, including mites, viruses, diseases and pesticides,” said Amy Greene, nature centers director for the Detroit Zoological Society. “This event is a fun way to educate the community about what is happening with bees and how we can all help.”
Admission to the Belle Isle Nature Center and all Bee Fest activities are free.
