(CBS DETROIT)– Dr. Walter Renne and Dr. Don Murry III both are experts in their fields and will be teaching a course about digital dentistry on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ford Field.

Attendees will be able to learn about the following techniques:

  • Digital intraoral scanning
  • CBCT imaging
  • Restorative workflows
  • Chairside CAD/CAM

Also, attendees will be able to earn 5 CE credits after the course is completed.

Lunch will be provided. There will be a cocktail reception with the presenters as well as networking opportunities.

For more information about the event, click here. 

