(CBS DETROIT)– Dr. Walter Renne and Dr. Don Murry III both are experts in their fields and will be teaching a course about digital dentistry on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ford Field.
Attendees will be able to learn about the following techniques:
- Digital intraoral scanning
- CBCT imaging
- Restorative workflows
- Chairside CAD/CAM
Also, attendees will be able to earn 5 CE credits after the course is completed.
Lunch will be provided. There will be a cocktail reception with the presenters as well as networking opportunities.
For more information about the event, click here.
