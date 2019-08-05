Comments
DEARBORN (the Patch) — A grant will help bring workshops at the local animal shelter to help get more pets adopted. Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD) has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan for a new pilot program that organizers say will improve the health and wellness of the people in the community, raise awareness about pet ownership, and increase pet adoptions.
This program is meant to remove animal adoption barriers for seniors and low-income households so they are able to adopt a companion animal from our shelter.
“It is an honor to receive a grant from such an esteemed organization as the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan,” said FAMD Board Chair MaryAnn Wright. “The funds received will allow us to bring our diverse community together by focusing on a common interest – the love of pets. Studies have shown that, in general, those who own a pet have higher levels of overall health and wellness. This program will allow us to focus on senior citizens and undeserved families, reducing adoption fees and placing pets in loving homes.”
