



– If you appreciate your trees, August is the time to show them how much you care. Take a few minutes to check your trees for Asian longhorned beetles and the damage their larvae leave behind.

The Asian longhorned beetle is on Michigan’s invasive species watch list because it poses an immediate or potential threat to the state’s economy, environment or human health.

What to look for

Checking your trees is important because early detection of the Asian longhorned beetle can save hundreds to thousands of trees. This beetle affects many common deciduous trees, such as maples, birch, willow and others. So what should you look for?

– Dime-sized, perfectly round, beetle exit holes in the trunk or branches.

– Shallow chew marks in the bark, where the beetle lays its egg.

– Sawdust-like material at the base of the tree, or where branches meet the trunk.

– Dead branches on otherwise leafy trees.

– Large (1 inch to 1 1/2 inches long), shiny black beetles with white spots and white striped antennae.

What to do

If you see signs of Asian longhorned beetle damage, or the beetle itself, follow these steps:

– Make note of what was found and where. Take a photo, if possible.

– Try to capture the insect, place it in a container and freeze it. This will preserve it for easier identification.

– Report findings as soon as possible to the U.S. Department of Agriculture by calling 866-702-9938 or completing an online form at AsianLonghornedBeetle.com.

– Reports also can be made to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939 or MDA-Info@Michigan.gov.

For more information on the Asian longhorned beetle, visit Michigan.gov/ALB.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.