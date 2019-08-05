(CBS DETROIT)– The Michigan Department of Transportation has recently announced that they are seeking employees to fill multiple job positions.
These are the following job positions:
- Open Transportation Engineer
- Open Heavy Mechanic
- Transportation Service Center Manager
- Electrician
- Open Transportation Technician
- Trades Helper
- Open Vehicle Analyst
- Open Assistant Inspection Engineer
The Michigan Department of Transportation posted about these job positions and their respective estimated salaries on social media.
@MichiganDOT has an open connected vehicle analyst position ($20.62 – $32.30/hr) in #Southfield. #MDOTJobs #MiJobshttps://t.co/SSCsI43B9W
— Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) August 2, 2019
@MichiganDOT has an open assistant inspection engineer position ($21.56 – $35.85/hr) in #Southfield. #MDOTJobs #MiJobshttps://t.co/XenqZVRjAq
— Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) August 2, 2019
@MichiganDOT has an open transportation technician position ($16.42 – $26.86/hr) in #Newberry. #MDOTJobs #MiJobs @GovernmentJobshttps://t.co/xigCkyvzlv
— Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) July 31, 2019
Be sure to apply to these jobs by their deadlines.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.