(CBS DETROIT)– The Michigan Department of Transportation has recently announced that they are seeking employees to fill multiple job positions.

These are the following job positions:

  • Open Transportation Engineer
  • Open Heavy Mechanic
  • Transportation Service Center Manager
  • Electrician
  • Open Transportation Technician
  • Trades Helper
  • Open Vehicle Analyst
  • Open Assistant Inspection Engineer

The Michigan Department of Transportation posted about these job positions and their respective estimated salaries on social media.

Be sure to apply to these jobs by their deadlines.

