KALAMAZOO (the Patch) — A Kalamazoo man has financial peace of mind after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Powerball game.
Gunther Hega, 57, matched four of the white balls and the Powerball – 01-19-31-48-61 PB: 06 – in the July 27 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, his prize was multiplied by two for a $100,000 prize. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
“I play a little bit on the online draw games each week,” said Hega. “I’ve won some small prizes, and usually get notified they were transferred to my account. On Sunday, I got an email saying I needed to visit the Lottery office to make a claim. At first, I thought it could be a hoax.”
“After double checking my numbers, I realized what I was reading was the real deal: I had won $100,000!”
