JOSEPH COUNTY, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– According to authorities, a car accident occurred on Monday morning at around 6:20 a.m. and a driver fled the scene.

Michigan State Police are currently looking for the silver Dodge Dakota pickup driver who fled the scene after hitting a motorcylist on M-216 and Bent Road.

The motorcyclist did not sustain any injuries.

It is reported that the front driver’s side is damaged and there is a broken headlight.

Call the Michigan State Police in Marshall if the car is spotted.

