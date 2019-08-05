Comments
JOSEPH COUNTY, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– According to authorities, a car accident occurred on Monday morning at around 6:20 a.m. and a driver fled the scene.
Michigan State Police are currently looking for the silver Dodge Dakota pickup driver who fled the scene after hitting a motorcylist on M-216 and Bent Road.
The motorcyclist did not sustain any injuries.
It is reported that the front driver’s side is damaged and there is a broken headlight.
Call the Michigan State Police in Marshall if the car is spotted.
