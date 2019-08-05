(CBS DETROIT) – In light of the recent shootings in Texas and Ohio, the Michigan State Police Department is reminding the community to protect your every day.
If someone makes a threat against others, uses the internet to threaten others or talks about attacks on places, Tell us! You are the key in investigating these incidents before they happen. Always remain vigilant and if you see something, say something!
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 5, 2019
“You, the community are the eyes and ears for all of us in Law Enforcement,” MSP tweeted Monday.
MSP says if you see or hear something suspicious tell the department.
“If someone makes a threat against others, uses the internet to threaten others or talks about attacks on places, Tell us! You are the key in investigating these incidents before they happen,” said MSP.
If you want to report suspicious activity call 855-642-4847 or 911 in case of an emergency.
