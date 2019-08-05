The 7th annual Sidewalk Festival was held this past weekend in The Artist Village, featuring performances, installations, and interactive art. The streets of the Artist Village were completely transformed, with every wall having been painted and performance spaces scattered throughout the corridors. Besides over 40 artists displaying their talents, attendees were able to enjoy local food while walking through the streets of Old Redford.
Re-live the excitement of Sidewalk Festival in these snaps from local attendees!
Thank you @sidewalkdetroit for having me as your photographer for the 7th annual Sidewalk Festival!
Spent the day at @sidewalkdetroit and did a lil street performance w/ @niqueloverhodes and the @thenlrexperience!
Famous last words: "We'll have one of everything." So delicious. Thank you @the_drunken_rooster!!
