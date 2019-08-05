Filed Under:Detroit Art, Detroit Music, Detroit Proud, Local Art, Seen in Detroit, Sidewalk Detroit, Sidewalk Festival, The Artist Village


The 7th annual Sidewalk Festival was held this past weekend in The Artist Village, featuring performances, installations, and interactive art. The streets of the Artist Village were completely transformed, with every wall having been painted and performance spaces scattered throughout the corridors. Besides over 40 artists displaying their talents, attendees were able to enjoy local food while walking through the streets of Old Redford.

Re-live the excitement of Sidewalk Festival in these snaps from local attendees!

#SidewalkFestival day 2! 💫 @sidewalkdetroit

#sidewalkfestival #detroit2019 #august3rd2019

7th Annual Sidewalk Festival Detroit 🕶

Dance off! Street art fair.

