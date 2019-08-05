Comments
SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN (the Patch) — A storm advisory is in effect for counties across Southeastern Michigan as we begin the week. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the following counties covering Monday and Tuesday: Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe.
SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN (the Patch) — A storm advisory is in effect for counties across Southeastern Michigan as we begin the week. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the following counties covering Monday and Tuesday: Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe.
Temperatures will remain close to 90 degrees around Southeaster Michigan as the storms pass through.
Forecasters say there is a chance of thunderstorms in the region Monday evening around 8 p.m. and beyond. The worst of the storms will be mainly across the Saginaw Valley and portions of the northern Thumb, according to forecasters. The greatest thunderstorm potential will be across the Saginaw Valley Monday night where locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible.
Thunderstorm chances spread across the remainder of southeast Michigan into Tuesday morning with widespread chances of heavy rainfall and gusty winds above 30 mph.
Click here to continue.
You must log in to post a comment.