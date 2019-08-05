Tigers Get Swept By Rangers To End Long Painful Road TripDetroit right-hander Jordan Zimmermann permitted four runs and six hits in six innings. He was trying to win for the second straight time after going 0-8 in his first 13 starts of the season.

Central Michigan Coordinator Joins Georgia Tech StaffFormer Central Michigan offensive coordinator Chris Ostrowsky has joined new Georgia Tech coach Gofff Collins' staff as a senior offensive advisor.

Danny Amendola & Lions Eager To Hit Practice Field With Super Bowl Champs"Just in general, you got to love Danny Amendola, you got to love everything he brings every single day," Lions coach Matt Patricia said recently. "He is probably one of the most intense people you are going to talk to."

Pro Wrestling News: Rock Thinks Drew McIntyre Could Be WWE's Next Big StarSo much WWE and pro wrestling news, from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's comments on Drew McIntyre to Vince McMahon's issues with creative control.