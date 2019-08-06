ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The 2019 Arts, Beats & East music lineup was announced Tuesday.
Taking place in Downtown Royal Oak during Labor Day weekend, the 22 annual festival will run Aug. 30-Sept. 2.
The festival was designed to provide outstanding family entertainment at a very low cost.
Here’s the lineup:
Aug. 30
6:00 PM
Beatlemania Live! (Beatles Tribute)
8:00 PM
Starship (Classic Rock)
10:00 PM
All American Rejects (Rock/Pop)
Aug. 31
5:00 PM
Matt Austin (Country)
6:00 PM
Walker Hayes (Country)
7:15 PM
Phil Vassar (Country)
8:00 PM
Randy Houser (Country)
10:00 PM
Phillip Phillips (Rock/Pop)
Sept. 1
5:00 PM
Melanie Rutherford (R&B)
6:00 PM
The Four Tops (Motown)
8:00 PM
Your Generation in Concert (Pop/Rock)
10:00 PM
Third Eye Blind (Rock)
Sep. 2
4:30 PM
Laith Al-Saadi (Blues)
6:00 PM
Night Ranger (Classic Rock)
8:00 PM
Theory of a Deadman (Rock)
Past music performers at Arts, Beats & Eats have included Brian McKnight, Montgomery Gentry, Live, The B52’s, Wilco, The Isley Brothers, Collective Soul, Paul Rodgers of Bad Company, Martina McBride, G Love & Special Sauce, David Benoit, Jodee Messina, Blues Traveler, 38 Special, Rick Springfield, and many more.
VIP Tickets are now available. Please note, VIP Passes are not required for viewing performances on the Michigan Lottery Stage but they do give you the best view! To purchase tickets visit here.
