(CBS DETROIT) – Niche has ranked the best Michigan school districts in a new report.
Niche says the 2020 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
Below are the top 25 school districts in Michigan according to Niche:
1. Novi Community School District
2. Troy School District
3. Bloomfield Hills Schools
4. Grosse Pointe Public Schools
5. Northville Public Schools
6. Saline Area Schools
7. Birmingham Public Schools
8. Okemos Public Schools
9. Rochester Community School District
10. Forest Hills Public Schools
11. Ann Arbor Public Schools
12. East Grand Rapids Public Schools
13. St. Joseph Public Schools
14. Oakland Schools (Waterford)
15. Portage Public Schools
16. West Ottawa Public Schools
17. Brighton Area Schools
18. Spring Lake Public Schools
19. Lake Orion Community Schools
20. Midland Public Schools
21. Haslett Public Schools
22. Chelsea School District
23. West Bloomfield School District
24. North Muskegon Public Schools
25. Grosse Ile Township Schools
To view the full list visit here.
