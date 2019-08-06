DETROIT (the Patch) — Vintage finds and locally-made goods will abound this September at a brand new Detroit event called Market in the City. An all-day, outdoor shopping and entertainment event, Market in the City is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8, 2019 at Detroit’s historic Fort Wayne.
The concept was forged from a collaboration between All Things Detroit Founder Jennyfer Crawford and Rina Belanger and Angie Guzzardo, the founders behind the Vintage Market.
“Hosting this event at the historic Fort Wayne with the ladies of the Vintage Market means a lot because it’s at a venue that I have always dreamed of working with for an host an event – and we’re doing so at with two ladies I admire who have the same passion to help small businesses as I do,” said Crawford.
As a cross between two already successful events – All Things Detroitand The Vintage Market – Market in the City will feature a handmade and Detroit-made focus – and is expected to draw shoppers and visitors of all ages.
It was created to show strong support for small, local business owners. It will highlight up to 200 small business owners who represent everything from vintage and shabby chic goods to home decor, furniture, bath and body products, candles, upscale handmade items and of course a focus on Michigan-made goods.
