DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)—On Monday, a Detroit Family Dollar store was robbed on Detroit’s eastside while two men were shot in separate areas on Detroit’s westside.

According to authorities, two men left a East Jefferson Family Dollar at about 4:30 p.m. without paying for items. A staff member confronted them.

The first suspect is said to be a man in his 20’s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with dark skin and a short black afro. He reportedly lifted his shirt to reveal a silver handgun once the staff member confronted him.

The second man involved in the robbery is believed to be in his 40’s. The two men left the scene in a black Ford Explorer.

Four hours later, a 43-year old man noticed a vehicle circling his West Eight Mile block. Police believe the vehicle was a white Chevy Cobalt.

A person rolled down the rear window and fired shots at the 43-year old man. The man was struck.

He phoned someone to take him to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

In another incident, a man was shot in the stomach on Livernois at about 11:15 p.m.

The shooter’s identity is unclear. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was taken to surgery. He was listed as being in critical condition.

