(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department addressed false allegations of an active shooter in Detroit Tuesday on their Facebook page.
“During a time where the county is mourning the loss of scores of innocent people, due to recent mass shootings, spreading false information such as this is malicious, it’s reckless and irresponsible,” the department stated.
The false post said, “Update!!! Detroit now has a active shooter!!! Seek shelter immediately! Do not open doors!”
The department says its important that accurate information is given to the community to prevent fear.
“If you did not hear it from the Detroit Police Department, it is not true,” the department said.
