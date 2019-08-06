Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Celebrating all things Detroit through the lens of a camera, the Focus: On Detroit Photography Festival is set for Aug. 24 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Cool Cities Park located at 14150 Woodrow Wilson.
This year’s theme will include Detroit food, Detroit fashion, Detroit neighborhoods, Detroit music, Detroit in the news and more.
Being the only outdoor photography festival in the city, it highlights and exhibits high-quality photographic work by a range of established and emerging photographers, including youth.
It will also feature large-scale nighttime projections of photographs, videos and light sculptures on the historic Bell Building, curated to riveting music.
