
MICHIGAN (the Patch)— Kroger is going on a hiring spree. The Kroger Co. of Michigan hopes to hire associates for a variety of jobs during hiring events scheduled for all Michigan Kroger stores on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10. The events run both days 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The grocer presently has more than 500 positions available and will hire an additional 300 associates later in the year as new stores open in Warren and Sterling Heights.
