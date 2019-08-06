(CBS DETROIT)– On Friday, August 2, 2019, The Michigan State Police are hosting an Identify The Missing event from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This event is meant to help families who have long-term missing relatives. DNA Family Reference Samples will be collected on-site to aid in finding these missing persons.
Friday, Aug. 2 is the ID the Missing event at the MSP Marshall Post.
Families are asked to bring at least two biological donors, police reports, photos, dental records and x-rays of their missing loved ones.https://t.co/06w2RsSKtq pic.twitter.com/hEBmp5woqq
— Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) July 30, 2019
If you have a missing loved one, it is advised to bring two biological family members as well as any identifiable medical documents.
For more information, please contact the Michigan State Police Missing Persons Coordination Unit at MSP-Missing Persons@michigan.gov.
