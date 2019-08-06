



Stephanie Rousseau -a Michigan State graduate and certified public accountant- always knew she had a purpose beyond herself. Eventually, she realized her purpose was deeply rooted in serving Metro Detroit girls.

After relocating to Chicago for a Big Four accounting job, Rousseau found herself mentoring middle and high school girls on Chicago’s south side. That is when she decided to return to her native Detroit to invest in her community through Prim & Prosper.

“I have a passion for building the [next] generation of female leaders. I vividly remember being a high school girl who needed a mentor. More specifically, a female mentor to serve as a sounding board to provide guidance on college or career aspirations….so I created a platform for girls to not have to face that same struggle,” she says.

Since 2018, Prim & Prosper, Inc. has been a non-profit organization dedicated to giving young girls the necessary tools to accomplish all their dreams.

Prim & Prosper has three pillars that outlines their organization’s mission: elegance, confidence, and ambition. Their focus is to promote community awareness, empowerment, health and wellness and professional development.

Rousseau believes her organization is thriving because her workshops allow girls “to discuss topics that are typically not addressed in school such as relationships, mental health, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.”

And as much as Rousseau and her team of mentors provide tons of support and advice to their mentees, the amazing girls they mentor teach them things as well.

“Once I started Prim & Prosper and [started] working heavily with young people, I learned even more the importance of giving someone your undivided attention, [being] a listening ear and living as the positive example you encourage others to be,” she says.

A true leading lady, Rousseau continues to flourish in her own career as a Senior Consultant at Accenture while successfully growing her non-profit.

She even plans to utilize her accounting background to offer financial consulting services to other non-profit organizations in the near future. Rousseau also has major goals for Prim & Prosper in the next few years.

“My goals [are] to expand within Detroit through a larger mentor and mentee base, increase collaborations with local businesses and organizations, and expand our Detroit & Abroad pillar by offering more outreach trips abroad,” she adds.

With Rousseau’s passion and work ethic, the possibilities for Prim & Prosper are endless.

Click here for more information about registering for the upcoming October 2019 – May 2020 Prim & Prosper program year and to learn more about the organization.

