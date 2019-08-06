Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY (the Patch) — A new Oakland County Executive has taken office following the death of longtime leader L. Brooks Patterson. Chief Deputy County Executive Gerald D. Poisson was sworn in as Oakland County executive at 5 p.m. Saturday by Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown.
Based on Public Act 139 of 1973, Poisson will assume the duties of county executive until the Board of Commissioners appoints a replacement longterm. If the board does not appoint a successor for Patterson within 30 days, the law mandates a special election be held.
