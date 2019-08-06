ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland University Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing man.
OUPD says 25-year-old Alexander Walker – who is a former OU student – was last seen Aug. 3 on OU’s East Campus.
He is currently homeless and does not have access to any vehicles according to police, who says Walker has also been banned from campus. If found on campus, he will be arrested for trespassing.
Walker’s family says he may be a threat to himself or others. His family also says he is suffering from mental health issues and may have access to weapons.
He is said to be a white man, 5′ 11″ and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and is known to frequently wear a grey suit with a tie as well as sunglasses at all hours of the day and night and frequently carries a backpack.
Anyone with information should contact OUPD at 248-370-3331 or leave an anonymous tip at oupolice.com/tip.
