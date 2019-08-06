DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– Starting this fall, Wayne State University will now have engineering classes focused on autonomous driving and mobility fundamentals.
This new curriculum comes after the opening of The Center for Advanced Mobility. The center aims to combine older programs with modern industry expertise.
Wayne State graduate students will be able to obtain a Master of Mobility degree. Graduates and undergraduates will be able to obtain certificates in self-driving technology, connectivity, smart infrastructure, and electrification.
A Master of Science in Robotics degree might be on the horizon beginning in fall 2020.
The newly-opened Center For Advanced Mobility will utilize its 45,000 square-foot space. Also, the center hopes to bring speakers to the university in a lecture series.
With technological changes happening in the auto world, Wayne State wants to ensure that incoming Detroit talent are ready and prepared.
