MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Two more Sears stores are closing in Michigan this fall, according to reports.
Sears parent company Transform Co is planning to close 26 Sears and Kmart stores in October, with liquidation sales starting on Aug. 15.
“Over the past several months, we have worked hard to strengthen our vendor relationships, return our inventory levels to normal, and improve customer satisfaction and operations; however, we have faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity…” the company said in a statement. “These challenges have unfortunately affected our performance and limited our strategic choices.”
