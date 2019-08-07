TAYLOR, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– 25-year old Dakota Wallen is facing murder charges for his part in a car crash that left two dead. Police state that Wallen ran a red light and collided with a tractor-trailer on May 28, 2019.
The truck driver suffered minor injuries. 31-year old Heather Hutchinson and 30-year old Zachary Rich both died of multiple injuries due to impact.
Wallen was charged with the following six felonies: two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating under the influence causing death, and two counts of operating with a high blood alcohol content causing death, with a prior conviction.
According to correctional records, Wallen had a history of theft and assault. He had been on probation because of a Wayne County home invasion in July 2016. He had also taken plea deals for larceny and aggravated assault. His probationary period was scheduled to end in October 2020.
He was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a bond of $150,000. He remains at Wayne County Jail until his hearing on Oct. 14.
