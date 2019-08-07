(CBS DETROIT)– Jeff Goldblum was spotted around Detroit this past weekend and it caused quite a stir. He stopped at Gold Cash Gold, a Corktown restaurant, and posted for a photo with the restaurant staff.
Detroit locals were ecstatic as well.
GUYS. JEFF GOLDBLUM IS IN DETROIT. HELP ME FIND HIM! #jeffgoldblum #halp
— The Ren (@TheRen) August 7, 2019
According to insider reports, Goldblum was in town to film his new documentary show “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”
The series is set to air in the fall on Disney+, which is a new streaming service.
The show will be centered around topics and Goldblum will explore the history behind it.
