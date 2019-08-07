LANSING, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– On Thursday, August 8, 2019, Mayor Schor and the Lansing Police are hosting a community conversation to discuss gun violence and hate crimes.

This event will be held at Lansing City Hall Lobby from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All Michigan residents are encouraged to come with questions ready and their concerns.

Mayor Schor and Lansing Police wants to hear directly from the community so they can continue to positively serve Lansing.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

 

Comments